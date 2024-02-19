Former WWE Champion throws shade at CM Punk

A former WWE Superstar reacted to a comparison between himself and CM Punk recently. The star being discussed is Rob Van Dam.

CM Punk made his return to the squared circle in 2021 in AEW. During his run, he created a lot of controversies. He was also injured and allegedly involved in two backstage altercations. After making his WWE return in 2023, The Voice of the Voiceless injured his triceps at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Recently, a Twitter user posted a hilarious comparison between Punk and RVD. He called out The Straight Edge Superstar's controversies and injuries. Also, he mentioned RVD's fitness and praised his in-ring ability despite being 53 years old.

After coming across the post, Rob Van Dam reposted it, possibly trolling the former AEW World Champion.

Take a look at the tweet below :

Take a look at the screengrab below:

Screengrab of RVD reposting the tweet

CM Punk reveals he will be active in other roles despite being injured

The Voice of the Voiceless' plans came crashing down following his triceps injury at this year's Royal Rumble. Following his surgery, he was present at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event as a host.

Speaking to TNT Sports, the former World Heavyweight Champion disclosed he would still be participating in other roles, just like he did at the media conference.

"So, I'm just happy that, like, even though I'm hurt, I'm still gonna kinda be in the mix. My mouth still works. So, I'm gonna still be able to talk some trash. And I don't know if you saw the Kickoff we did in Vegas with Rock and Roman, and Seth and Cody. It was a lot of fun and I hope to just continue to do that while I'm recuperating cuz I can always just talk trash with the best of them," he said.

Fans are wondering when CM Punk would recover from his latest injury and make a return to in-ring action.

