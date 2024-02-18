CM Punk seemingly reveals his current role in WWE amid his absence from the ring: "I'm still gonna kinda be in the mix"

CM Punk recently spoke about his role in WWE amid his absence from in-ring competition due to injury.

The Best in the World made his televised WWE in-ring return last month when he competed in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, the 45-year-old sustained a significant tricep injury during the fight. He will now be out of action for six to eight months.

Punk appeared on the analysis panel at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event on February 8. Speaking to TNT Sports, the former World Heavyweight Champion disclosed that he will still be "in the mix," stating that he hopes to continue playing the role while recovering from his injury.

"So, I'm just happy that, like, even though I'm hurt, I'm still gonna kinda be in the mix. My mouth still works. So, I'm gonna still be able to talk some trash. And I don't know if you saw the Kickoff we did in Vegas with Rock and Roman and Seth and Cody. It was a lot of fun and I hope to just continue to do that while I'm recuperating cuz I can always just talk trash with the best of them," he said. [From 05:19 to 05:39]

CM Punk was supposed to headline WWE WrestleMania XL

Upon his return to WWE last November, CM Punk was seemingly working in a program with the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The two superstars were rumored to battle in a title match in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania XL.

In his interview with TNT Sports, The Best in the World confirmed that he was scheduled to headline this year's Show of Shows before sustaining an injury at Royal Rumble.

"You know, fingers crossed, yeah, I was gonna headline WrestleMania. Obviously, now I'm not. But, you know, it's sports. It's what happens to athletes. Like, mentally, I think it's harder. The physical pain is whatever, but I look at it just like a bump in the road. This is an occupational hazard, it happens, and I'll be back bigger and better," he said.

Rollins is currently involved in a storyline with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock. Meanwhile, he is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania against the Men's Elimination Chamber match winner.

