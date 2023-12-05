Former WWE Champion to turn heel for the first time in AEW amid growing booking frustration? Exploring the chances

After his disappointing AEW run and growing frustration regarding his booking, a former WWE world champion and a beloved star could turn heel in order to get a breakthrough in the promotion.

The former WWE champion in question is none other than Jeff Hardy. The Charismatic Enigma has been a beloved babyface throughout his wrestling career and achieved several accolades as well. Following a legendary run in the Stamford-based promotion, Hardy made his AEW debut last year and joined his brother, Matt Hardy.

The Hardys have been making occasional TV appearances as a tag team to put over younger talents. However, it's fair to say that their booking has been underwhelming. Recently, Jeff expressed his frustration regarding his treatment by AEW, as he feels like a ghost there and wants to be part of something cool.

Since reuniting, Matt and Jeff have lost most of their tag team encounters in the All Elite promotion. Therefore, the legendary tag team has been unhappy with their booking until now and wants a change. Well, a change in character could really help them if they want to leave a lasting legacy in AEW before retiring.

A heel turn for Jeff Hardy sounds interesting, as he was never a bad guy throughout his WWE run. Furthermore, Jeff's heel turn in TNA was underwhelming, to say the least. Fans undoubtedly want to see more of The Hardys, and a heel run for the former tag team champions could be a great idea.

The former WWE Tag Team Champions recently teased a heel turn

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast recently, Matt admitted that he and Jeff Hardy have been nice to the fans complaining about stuff online for a long time, indicating a heel turn in the future:

"If you’re one of those fans online that get mad, or the internet wrestling reporters post stuff, and we make headlines because we talk about interesting stuff and we have interesting viewpoints, interesting opinions, and if you get mad about all that, and don’t like me, and you think I’m a pariah, fine. Have it your way. There’s plenty of people that don’t, and those are the people that I’m catering to now, because once again, even at AEW, myself and Jeff, we’ve been very nice for a long time." (H/T Sportskeeda)

The former WWE tag team champions competed in a trios match alongside Isiah Kassidy against Top Flight in a losing cause in their last televised match.

