Former WWE Champion uses USB cord to walk his dog

A former WWE Champion, who is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling, was recently seen using a USB cable to leash his dog for a walk, per a hilarious social media post. The name in question is Jon Moxley ( FKA Dean Ambrose).

Jon Moxley had a well-accomplished run in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) spanning eight years, during which he won all of the company's top titles, including the prestigious WWE Championship, and was Grand Slam Champion. The Lunatic Fringe was a part of one of the greatest trios in WWE, The Shield, which also included Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Moxley left the Stamford-based company in 2019 and joined the newly established AEW in the same year.

Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette, who is a backstage interviewer at AEW, recently took to social media to post a picture of her dog, Benny, with a USB cable tied to its neck and wrote that Mox used the cable as he could not find the leash.

"Jon couldn’t find Bennys leash so he took him for a walk with a f’n USB cord". Renee Paquette wrote.

Since joining All Elite Wrestling, Moxley has scaled the peak by winning the top prize, i.e., the AEW World Championship. He is currently a part of a heel Faction called Blackpool Combat Club (BCC) alongside Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta.

Former WWE Champion Jon Moxley reportedly set for return from Injury at an NJPW Event

Moxley won the AEW International Title at All Out pay-per-view last month by defeating Orange Cassidy. In his title defense against Rey Fenix at AEW Grand Slam, he suffered a concussion during the match and lost the title. It was later reported that Jon was slated to retain the gold at the Grand Slam, but the decision for a title swap was taken mid-match due to the injury.

At the recent edition of Dynamite: Title Tuesday, Rey Fenix was scheduled to defend the International Championship against a returning Moxley. But the match was changed at the last moment as the latter was not cleared to perform and was replaced by Orange Cassidy, who ended up regaining the Title.

While the current health condition of Moxley is unknown, recent reports suggest that Moxley is nearing his in-ring return and is slated to perform at NJPW's upcoming event, Power Struggle, on November 4.