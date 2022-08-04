"I lied" - Former WWE Champion whether he deserved the success he had in Vince McMahon's company

WWE has been the factory for some of the biggest names in pro wrestling. However, a former World Champion recently speculated on whether or not he deserved the heights he reached when he was signed to the promotion.

For years, WWE has been the leader in the pro-wrestling industry, and as such has created many coveted World Championships. Today, quite a number of the promotion's former world champions find themselves in AEW, despite the success they garnered under former CEO, Vince McMahon.

While speaking to Renee Paquette during his recent appearance on The Sessions, Bryan Danielson revealed that he believes luck resulted in his WWE success.

"My opinion on all of this is that none of us deserve these things that we’ve gotten. For example, I’ve met a lot of fantastic wrestlers along the way who never got to where I was purely because of luck. Good luck on my side. Bad luck on their side,” Danielson said.

Wrestle Views @TheWrestleViews Daniel Bryan was so great as the planet’s champion



One of the most entertaining parts of his WWE career Daniel Bryan was so great as the planet’s champion One of the most entertaining parts of his WWE career https://t.co/4WqMCGNseZ

Danielson continued, using the example of Nigel McGuinness’ career, revealing that he initially lied to WWE about his concussions

“When you look at somebody like Nigel McGuinness?,The only reason he wasn’t more successful was because he was honest about tearing his bicep, and I lied about concussions and seizures. That’s the difference between me getting to where I got and him never having a match in WWE.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

While Danielson clarified that his lie wasn’t malicious, it does beg the question on whether he would have had a much different career if he had told the truth?

Missed the latest AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show results via this link.

The former WWE Superstar was recently accused of lying by AEW's Danhausen

While Bryan Danielson has seemingly had a good reputation, with many of his peers endlessly praising him since his AEW debut, he's recently shown his trickster side. Danielson once boldly claimed that Cody Rhodes made lying "fun" for him.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Danhausen issued a warning to The American Dragon.

"Bryan Danielson keeps lying about Danhausen! He keeps lying to everybody, says Danhausen can’t do a Pistol Squat and he can! You see Bryan Danielson, you tell him Danhausen’s looking for him!" (2:02 onward)

Danhausen @DanhausenAD Anonymous sources (“The Demon Wafer” Danhausen, but put anonymous) say that Bryan Samuelson (wrestler) can only do 6 true pistol squats. Please report this @Fightful Anonymous sources (“The Demon Wafer” Danhausen, but put anonymous) say that Bryan Samuelson (wrestler) can only do 6 true pistol squats. Please report this @Fightful. https://t.co/r6x9ZIGTqS

Danhausen recently failed to capture the FTW Championship from Ricky Starks and will most likely need to take a few days off to recover from the devastating spear.

But could the star pursue Bryan Danielson for his "lies" once he's recovered? Sound off in the comment section below!

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far