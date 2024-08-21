Former WWE Champion has "zero intentions" of retiring anytime soon

A WWE veteran recently addressed talks of a potential retirement from pro wrestling. The talent in question here is Chris Jericho.

The Learning Tree is one of the topmost stars in AEW, yet he is quite divisive among fans. He has been bombarded with "Please retire" chants on multiple occasions in All Elite Wrestling, but that hasn't fazed him so far.

During his interview with Daily Star ahead of All In, Chris Jericho revealed that he has "zero intentions" of retiring anytime soon, despite the chants from fans. The Ocho said he likes his current work environment in AEW and won't retire just because someone told him to.

Trending

“To me, when the ‘Please retire’ chants were going, I was laughing because I have zero intentions of that. I’ve got a six-pack and I can do a moonsault and I know exactly what I’m doing in the ring. I know how to write storylines, I like the company I work for, I like my boss, I like the guys and girls in the company, why would I wanna retire? What’s the point? Just because somebody told me to? Like, f**k off," said Jericho.

The WWE legend also felt it was not the right time for him to hang up his boots as he still had much to offer.

“You retire when you know it’s time when you know it’s right, and it’s not the right time right now. It’s not. I say it all the time – as long as I know I can still have the best match of the night, not every night, but I can still do it, I’m gonna stay, and as long as I can still continue to have good ideas and feel motivated and passionate, I’m gonna stay," Jericho added. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Former WWE star thinks Chris Jericho doesn't get enough praise

While speaking on Behind the Grind, former WWE star Eric Young said while Chris Jericho gets a lot of praise for his work, it is still not what "he really deserves."

Young then brought up how Jericho has managed to be a top star across different promotions for over three decades in the pro wrestling business. You can check out his comments below.

"Jericho gets a lot of praise, but I don't know if he gets the praise he really deserves. He's been, you know, top of his game for three decades and is still one of the top talents in the world at over 50 years old," said Young.

Chris Jericho has a major match coming up at All In 2024, where he will put his FTW Title on the line against Hook. It remains to be seen whether the WWE legend can prove his doubters wrong again at AEW's premier event at Wembley Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback