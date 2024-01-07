Former WWE Diva confronts Adam Copeland (fka Edge) on his AEW return 

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) made his first appearance since the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view.

On December 30, 2023, Copeland shockingly lost the TNT Championship to Christian Cage moments after winning it. During this week's edition of Collision, The Rated-R Superstar addressed the situation after The Patriarch claimed that his rival must move to the back of the line after his loss.

Adam Copeland claimed he deserved a rematch because he won the title, even if only for a minute. He mentioned that he would earn his shot again and wanted to begin his title pursuit by picking a fight with anyone in the locker room. Griff Garrison, accompanied by former WWE Diva Maria Kanellis, eventually accepted The Rated-R Superstar's challenge.

Garrison got into Copeland's face as he wanted to face the latter inside the ring. The WWE Hall of Famer obliged but admitted that he was a fan of the young star and couldn't be mad at him. The upstart then slapped him the Hall of Famer, heating the situation before the match started.

You can view a clip of the segment below:

Expand Tweet

What are your thoughts on this impromptu contest? Let us know in the comments section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.