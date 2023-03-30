Former WWE Diva fires back at a fan saying she's not on the same level as Trish Stratus or Lita 

A former WWE Superstar recently took to Twitter to respond to a fan comparing her to Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita. The star in question is Maria Kanellis.

While Trish and Lita are among the biggest names in the pro wrestling industry, several other stars have worked relentlessly behind the scenes to elevate women's wrestling. One of these performers is former WWE Diva Maria Kanellis.

Kanellis has been a part of the pro wrestling industry since 2004. She has wrestled in several promotions over the years, including WWE, ROH, TNA, and NJPW. Her backstage work has led to hardcore fans revering her, inviting comparisons with fellow veterans Stratus and Lita.

However, one particular fan tweet vehemently disagreed with the comparison, prompting Maria Kanellis to respond in a serious tone. Reacting to the post, the former champion wrote:

"I love Trish and Lita, but I’m not trying to be them. I’m not trying to be a great wrestler. I’m trying to create opportunities and a platform for the next generation. I could stay in the back for the rest of my career helping others and feel completely satisfied. That's what people don’t understand. I don’t do it for me to be out there. I do it to send others out there to be the stars."

You can check out the full tweet here:

Maria Kanellis is apparently not returning to WWE anytime soon

While Maria Kanellis has had a remarkable career across various wrestling companies, she is seemingly quite happy in AEW at the moment.

Kanellis was released from the Stamford-based promotion in April 2020 as part of budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, she has appeared in ROH and IMPACT Wrestling, finally joining Tony Khan's roster.

Responding to a fan tweet enquiring about her potential switch to WWE, the 41-year-old superstar confirmed that she had no such plans for now.

"I’m happy at @aew and @ringofhonor. I’ll probably retire here," Kanellis wrote.

As of now, it remains to be seen what she plans to do next. Will Kanellis have one final run in the Stamford-based company before retiring? Only time will tell.

What do you make of Maria Kanellis' tweet? Sound off in the comments section below.

