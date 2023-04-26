Former WWE Diva possibly teases returning to AEW this week

A former WWE Diva has once again teased appearing in AEW to reform a popular faction. With Adam Cole being outnumbered by The Jericho Appreciation Society last week on Dynamite, he may be on the verge of reuniting with his old teammates from seven years ago.

Maria Kanellis and Adam Cole were stablemates in the most popular incarnation of The Kingdom, alongside Mike Bennett and Matt Taven. Cole was exiled from the group in 2016 and subsequently joined the Bullet Club. Despite working in the same company, the quartet has not reunited on-screen.

However, last week Kanellis retweeted AEW's Twitter post of The Panama City Playboy and his real-life girlfriend, Britt Baker, receiving a beatdown courtesy of The JAS and The Outcasts. This led many to believe that The Kingdom would soon come to Cole's aid.

Kanellis has once again stirred the pot. She recently posted a curious reaction to a rundown of this week's Dynamite card.

MariaKanellisBennett @MariaLKanellis twitter.com/aew/status/165… All Elite Wrestling @AEW

•Intl Title: Orange Cassidy (c) v Bandido

•TBS Title: Jade (c) v Taya

•Kenny Omega+Takeshita v Butcher+Blade

•Sammy v Darby

•Dax v Jarrett

•We hear fm Adam Cole

•We hear fm TNT Champ Wardlow & Arn

•Intl Title: Orange Cassidy (c) v Bandido

•TBS Title: Jade (c) v Taya

•Kenny Omega+Takeshita v Butcher+Blade

•Sammy v Darby

•Dax v Jarrett

•We hear fm Adam Cole

•We hear fm TNT Champ Wardlow & Arn

•We hear fm AEW CEO+GM Tony Khan #AEWDynamite TOMORROW LIVE at 8/7c on TBS!

She then followed this up by sharing old photos of The Kingdom, which included Adam Cole.

The duo of Taven and Bennett have been busy on ROH, but the AEW faithful will undoubtedly be eager to see the group restored to its best-ever lineup on this week's Dynamite.

Former AEW Champ tells Adam Cole's girlfriend to "quit the business"

During a well-received segment on last week's AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker rushed to the ring to save her boyfriend, Adam Cole, from a beatdown by Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia. Little did she know that she was running into a burning building, as she was quickly ambushed by The Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho).

Following the show, Baker took to Twitter to display the results of the vicious attack, to which The Ocho gave a cold-hearted reply:

Adam Cole is scheduled to address the crowd on this week's show, most likely to respond to Jericho's actions.

