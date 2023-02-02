Former WWE Divas Champion seemingly takes hilarious jibe at Dominik Mysterio

AEW star Saraya (FKA Paige) appears to be taking a hilarious shot at current WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio.

Saraya is known for being direct in her approach, as evidenced by her initial promo upon joining AEW in October, where she referred to her former boss, Vince McMahon. She returned to professional wrestling by joining AEW with the goal of making a lasting impression under Tony Khan's leadership.

The former WWE Divas Champion recently posted on Twitter, showing off an all-black outfit and wearing a "Prison Mike" t-shirt, referencing a character from The Office.

However, this could be seen as a subtle jab toward Dominik Mysterio, who recently went to prison as part of a storyline.

“See ya soon, who’s tuning into @AEW tonight?” Saraya tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

Dominik Mysterio was taken into custody after he and Rhea Ripley broke into Rey Mysterio's home on Christmas Eve. After his release, he claimed to have changed, stating that his time in prison had made him more ruthless.

It appears that Saraya is either unimpressed by Dominik's newfound aggression or is simply a fan of "Prison Mike," a popular character from The Office portrayed by Michael Scott.

WWE Superstar Charlotte showed her support for Saraya after a touching post on social media

Saraya has been a prominent figure in the women's division of AEW since joining the company. She took to Twitter to express gratitude for her personal growth.

The former Divas Champion acknowledged the progress she has made and encouraged others not to overlook their own accomplishments and to continue moving forward.

Charlotte Flair, the SmackDown Women's Champion, recently responded to the post with emojis of her own.

Saraya and Charlotte Flair's intense competition has resulted in a heated rivalry in WWE, with many confrontations between the two in the past.

What are your thoughts on Saraya's hilarious jibe at Dominik Mysterio? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

