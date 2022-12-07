Former WWE Divas Champion teases joining forces with AEW star Jon Moxley in the future

Top All Elite Wrestling star Saraya has stated that she would love to team up with former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and even challenge for titles together.

Saraya made her AEW debut at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in September 2022. But it wasn't until the Full Gear pay-per-view in November that she finally stepped into the ring, defeating Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., in her first match in nearly five years.

Now that she has shaken some of the ring rust off, the former WWE Divas Champion has her sights set on championship gold, telling Renee Paquette on the most recent episode of Rampage that she has her eyes on everyone in the women's division.

But the AEW Women's Championship isn't the only piece of gold she has in mind! In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Saraya was asked who she would want to team up with to challenge for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships currently held by Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo, to which she responded with this:

"Moxley because he's helped me so much with my promos and stuff like that. or Sonny Kiss." [H/T Bleacher Report]

Saraya also noted that if she had to pick someone from outside AEW, she would have picked Edge, as they could be called the "Broken Neck Club."

Guevara and Melo might not end the year as the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions, as they will defend their belts on December 28 in a three-way match at the Gira Aniversairo XXX Noche de Campeones event. The duo will take on Komander and Sexy Star, as well as Lady Shani and Octogon Jr.

Jon Moxley might not get to team with Saraya right away as he is currently dealing with a new rival in AEW

Many would have thought that Jon Moxley's main rival after Full Gear would have been William Regal, given that the Englishman was the one who cost him his AEW World Championship against MJF.

However, it seems as if someone else has a bone to pick with the former world champion, as Hangman Page is out for revenge after Mox was the one who injured him on the Title Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite in October 2022.

Jon Moxley will appear on the upcoming episode of Dynamite, where he will likely address many things, including his pull-apart brawl with Hangman last week, William Regal's potential departure, and how MJF attacked his former mentor and forced him to leave last week's show in an ambulance.

What do you think Jon Moxley will have to say this week on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section down below!

