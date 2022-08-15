"I had a little bit of hope with AEW" - Former WWE RAW General Manager cites disappointment in progression of Tony Khan's promotion

WWE recently saw an upturn in fan support, which has seemingly resulted in more harsh criticism towards Tony Khan. Former RAW GM Eric Bischoff insinuated that he's given up on AEW.

While the promotion is only three years old at this stage, Tony Khan's booking decisions have often caused quite a lot of criticism from wrestling legends. Despite the flak, all the veterans claim to be doing it out of good faith, but Khan has yet to change the opinions of his various skeptics.

During his appearance on SHAK Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff detailed why he's effectively given up on AEW following his advice.

“I had a little bit of hope with AEW. I had some hope there. I thought, ‘Oh, man,’ I mean, up until probably six months ago, or eight months ago, I kind of threw in the towel because I started seeing the same pattern of whatever over and over again. I’d go, ‘Okay, something different, something different.’ But there’s been nothing different,” Bischoff said. (H/T: eWrestlingNews)

Eric Bischoff has notably been very critical of AEW this year and even ended up in an online squabble with CM Punk not too long ago.

Despite his issues with AEW, Eric Bischoff noted that he won't be returning to WWE anytime soon either

Eric Bischoff is best known for his time in WWE as the most infamous RAW General Manager. Since his departure from TNA in 2014, the 67-year-old has made sporadic appearances in WWE and even AEW, where he last hosted a party for The Inner Circle.

During the same interview, Bischoff noted how wrestling has bored him over the last decade.

"There's no need for me. Maybe this is just me being so hyper-optimistic because the last 10 years of wrestling has bored the F outta me. I want to be excited about it. I want to be interested. I've been in the business for 35 years. Damn, I want to be excited about the business. But it's just bored me to death for such a long time,” Eric Bischoff said. (H/T: Fightful)

Things in WWE seem to be finally making a turn for the better, most notably with numerous released Superstars making their way back under Triple H. However, could this simply be a transitional period that Tony Khan and AEW can capitalize on in the long run?

