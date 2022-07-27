"Like throwing those grenades"- WWE legend divulges thoughts on backlash over controversial remarks about AEW star CM Punk (Exclusive)

WWE legend Eric Bischoff has voiced his take on backlash over real-life feud with CM Punk.

The former WWE RAW General Manager has been arguing with CM Punk for quite a while. During a media scrum last year, an argument regarding the importance of casual fans began to stir between the two.

The former WCW Executive Producer has since taken jibes at CM Punk's UFC and wrestling career. In response, Punk called Bischoff an "old-head" and suggested that people like the latter ''die in the dark with their podcasts''.

In a recent exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Hall of Famer claimed that the majority of industry veterans were supportive of his remarks:

"It's funny because the comments I made about CM Punk, I had more responses from highly successful people in the industry, both behind the scenes and in the ring, that I would've never imagined would've reached out and said 'hey man, glad you said what you said. Somebody needed to'. From my peers, the response has been 80% in favor of some of the things I said," said Bischoff. (1.13-1.42)

The 67-year-old further mentioned that he enjoys how fans react upon dishing out such remarks.

"Fan passion is fan passion, whether it's in AEW, WWE, baseball or whatever. Even in that universe of responses, shocking how many of them were really supportive. I like throwing those grenades out there because I like to see what kind of collateral damage it creates and how entertaining it is to watch all the pieces fall. People are sometimes so crazy that it's entertaining," he added. (1.56-2.35)

Eric Bischoff called CM Punk a financial flop in the wrestling business

Bischoff hasn't minced words about airing his thoughts on the AEW product. Taking to Twitter, he advised AEW to come up with better storytelling.

CM Punk responded by calling Bischoff an "old head of bad faith" whose moment in the sun has long gone.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, the former RAW GM discussed Punk's arrival in AEW. He branded the Chicago native as the "biggest financial flop" in the history of the business:

"I pointed out that a guy who thought he was a bigger deal than Scott Hall and Kevin Nash Coming to WCW, so far he's fallen flat on his face. In terms of a return on investment, this guy has to be the biggest financial flop in the history of wrestling. In terms of television, he’s been a horrible return on investment.

Punk-Bischoff's bad blood has been doing the rounds on social media over the past few weeks. Many wrestling veterans have also weighed in on the matter.

