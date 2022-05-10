"Let them die in the dark with their ego podcasts" - AEW star CM Punk savagely mocks WWE Hall of Famer

AEW star CM Punk is very outspoken, especially when someone publicly criticizes him personally or the wrestling business.

Since his return, the 43-year-old veteran has become a target for WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, who's often been critical of the AEW product.

The latter recently downplayed Punk's statement from last year, in which he asserted that casual fans cease to exist.

Bischoff quipped to The Straight Edge Superstar for being delusional, saying that the star doesn't know anything about the television business.

The former RAW GM also shared a clip from the 83 Weeks podcast on Twitter, where he advised that AEW needs better storytelling to draw casual viewers into their product.

CM Punk responded to the tweet by calling Eric Bischoff an "old head of bad faith" with bad take carny dipsh*ts, who had his time in the wrestling business.

The Second City Saint even said that wrestling fans should let the veteran "die" with his egoistic approach on his podcast.

"Wrestling twTwittereeds to stop amplifying all the old head bad faith bad take carny dipsh*ts. They had their moment in the sun. Let them die in the dark with their ego podcasts. Quote me," Punk tweeted.

Punk and Bischoff clearly don't see eye-to-eye over the existence of a casual fanbase.

Given that the latter hasn't minced words while targeting AEW and The Voice of the Voiceless in the past, it will be interesting to see if he fires back to spark a social media rivalry.

CM Punk will face John Silver on AEW Dynamite

CM Punk has been riding high on momentum since his memorable victory over MJF at Revolution 2022. He has racked up successive triumphs, which has helped him earn a shot at the AEW World Championship.

At Double or Nothing, he will challenge Hangman Page for the coveted prize in the main event.

But weeks before this highly-anticipated battle, the former WWE Superstar will face John Silver for the first time on AEW Dynamite this week.

As much of an uphill task as it seems, another victory for Punk could bolster his confidence heading into his first world title match in over nine years.

Do you think Eric Bischoff is right over the existence of casual fans or has CM Punk made a valid point? Sound off in the comments section below.

