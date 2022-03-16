"They have plateued" - Eric Bischoff says WWE's storytelling is better than AEW

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff recently claimed that WWE is better in terms of storytelling than AEW.

Bischoff has been critical of AEW and their way of doing business since the company's inception. The former manager has also had issues with the promotion's owner, Tony Khan.

In the latest episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, the American star noted that AEW proved his point by exhibiting lackluster storylines. He also added that the problem in storytelling would not be solved by simply putting up five-star matches or signing big-name wrestlers.

“I’ve been saying this from the get-go. I’ve been saying from day one whether it’s about WWE or AEW, it’s a commitment to story and AEW is proving my point. The fact that they have plateaued is proving my point. You can add whoever you want to your roster and it won’t matter beyond a week or two unless the audience is engaged in a compelling story that makes them look forward to next week. Not because they’re just wrestling fans and they want to see a four-star Tokyo Dome [match], no, that’s not going to grow the audience," Bischoff said.

The former nWo member added that he saw better storytelling in WWE despite several high-profile stars jumping ship to Tony Khan's promotion.

"You could take WWE’s existing roster, bring it over to AEW and nothing is going to happen. It’s story, and first of all, you have to have a basic understanding of how to tell a story and I don’t see it. I see it in WWE and I don’t see it in AEW," he noted. [H/T Ringside News]

A look back at Eric Bischoff in AEW

Eric Bischoff has appeared in AEW programming numerous times. He debuted on the August 5, 2020, episode of Dynamite to moderate the Chris Jericho - Orange Cassidy debate.

Bischoff returned again on October 28, 2020, Dynamite to officiate the "Town Hall Meeting" between Jericho and MJF. A year later, he appeared on the May 3, 2021, edition of Dynamite for a press conference involving the Inner Circle.

His last AEW appearance came 25 days later when he hosted a party, again for the Inner Circle. The group was later ambushed by The Pinnacle.

