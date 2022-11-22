Former WWE GM says he texted AEW star CM Punk immediately after media scrum rant; discloses conversation

CM Punk has been considered one of AEW's most controversial names for some time now, but as of late, the consensus seems to be turning around. Former WWE GM Teddy Long recently recalled a conversation he had with Punk that went against what many believe.

Despite fans having already picked sides, AEW has not confirmed any of the rumors surrounding the "Brawl Out" or the consequences aside from Ace Steel's firing. At the time of writing, the only thing fans can be sure of is CM Punk's rant and that there was a backstage brawl as a result of it.

In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Teddy Long gave a positive character account of the former AEW World Champion.

"He's a straight-up guy, and if he feels that something is wrong, he's just going to speak about it," Long said. "And what I'm proud of is he's a guy that can speak."

Teddy Long continued, praising CM Punk for speaking up and claiming that the star feels he's set for life even if he never wrestles again.

"A lot of guys can't open their mouths and speak because they're worried about their jobs. So Punk wasn't worried about his job. He's said if he doesn't wrestle another day in his life, I think he's pretty much set," Long added. (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Additionally, one of the biggest rumors surrounding CM Punk and his backstage involvement in AEW was recently debunked by Tony Khan himself, casting even more doubt on the alleged issues.

Teddy Long believes that CM Punk was simply speaking up about what's going on in AEW

The former Second City Saint's All Out media scrum rant remains one of the most talked about AEW topics online. Fans were initially divided about it, many calling it unprofessional while others praised him.

sock's bulletins @SockoPsycho I don't care what anyone says, I am a cm punk fan and I want him back in aew

Teddy Long seemed to be in the latter's camp, as he notably praised CM Punk for speaking his mind, during the same interview with Hausman.

"So for him to be able to speak up and let the people in the company know just exactly what's going on and how he really feels, and there are a lot of guys I know would like to express how they really feel, but they can't." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Wrestling veterans seem to mostly back Punk's attitude over the internal issues at AEW, but Long has a bit more insight than most. Unfortunately, until AEW makes a public statement on the matter, fans will simply have to continue speculating.

