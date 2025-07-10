Former WWE head writer defends Tony Schiavone's pick for the best wrestler of all time (Exclusive)

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has been one of the great personalities of the wrestling business for decades, having plied his trade for numerous wrestling promotions. The 67-year-old started his career with Jim Crockett Promotions, and has since appeared for WWE, WCW, MLW and been with AEW since its inception.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo, who has worked with Schiavone in the past, has come out to speak in defense of the commentator. The 67-year-old recently claimed in an interview that in the many years he's been active in the wrestling business, Bryan Danielson is the best wrestler he's ever worked with.

Speaking during the latest edition of Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo defended Schiavone's claim of Bryan being the best. While Russo doesn't hold the same belief himself, he did state that it wasn't a bold statement from Tony Schiavone.

"Nobody respects Tony more than I do. And God, bro, how many people have really seen more wrestling than Tony Schiavone? I don't think that's a bold statement at all. If that's the way, you know, Tony feels, that's the way Tony feels, bro," Russo said. [From 1:41 onwards]

Bryan Danielson is one of the best wrestlers on the AEW roster. The American Dragon joined the promotion back in 2021 and has had an incredibly successful stint in the Jacksonville-based promotion. During his tenure, he's gotten a chance to work with some of the best wrestlers from around the world, won the AEW World Championship, and was the winner of the 2024 Owen Hart Cup.

