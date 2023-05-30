Former WWE Intercontinental Champion addresses rumors of AEW return after 2 years

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona recently reacted to rumors surrounding his possible AEW return ahead of the Collision launch.

Earlier this month, a leaked image of a tentative lineup for his Collison debut surfaced on social media.

Though the photo was blatantly fake, it got some fans talking as Matt Cardona's (fka Zack Ryder) return was listed among other names in the run-down sheet. Following his WWE departure in 2020, The Indy God made sporadic appearances for the Jacksonville-based company but didn't sign a full-time deal.

Since then, he has been thriving on the independent circuit, having already racked up several title wins.

In an exclusive interview with PWMania, Cardona addressed his name being mentioned in the AEW Collision leaked lineup:

"I mean, come on. That was so fake. Listen, I’m flattered, I think I would be great on that show. I think AEW, what they’ve been doing is fantastic. I mean, adding another show, prime time, incredible. It shows their growth, they’re on their way to maybe sell out Wembley Stadium, which is incredible. AEW is doing some great things, but no, that is not a true lineup. Unless Tony Khan calls me tomorrow. I mean, I’m a free agent for a reason, baby. I’m always ready," Cardona said.

While the 38-year-old didn't completely rule out a potential AEW return, he clarified that he certainly won't be present for the debut episode of Collision:

"I mean, listen, I have not had a contract there. So that’s all I can say. And if the show starts this Saturday, I certainly won’t be there," he added.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona reflects on not signing with AEW

The former Zack Ryder wrestled only two matches under the AEW umbrella back in 2020.

While speaking with Good Journeys, Matt explained why his decision not to sign with All Elite Wrestling was a blessing in disguise for him:

"Looking back, blessing in disguise. Thank God I didn't get signed there because I would have never or probably never become the Deathmatch King which mean I wouldn't become the Indie God, which means I'd probably just be sitting on like Dark or Elevation. And I've said this before, like no offense to those guys, that's fine. That's not what I want. Been there done that in WWE, you know, like I don't want to just be another guy on the roster," Cardona said.

Matt Cardona has been heavily linked with WWE since his wife, Chelsea Green, returned at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE.

While nothing is set in stone yet, The Indy King has laid down some conditions on which he'd be willing to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

