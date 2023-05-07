37-year-old former superstar would not return to WWE unless he is given a top spot

Former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona recently disclosed that he is not interested in returning to WWE unless he gets a top spot.

Cardona joined the Stamford-based company in 2005 and spent two years in developmental before finally making his main roster debut in 2007. The Indie God competed for about 13 years on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. However, the company released him from his contract in April 2020 due to budget cuts.

In a recent interview with the Heated Shenanigans podcast, the 37-year-old revealed that he has no interest in returning to the promotion unless he gets a top spot.

"I'm not gonna come back to, you know, just be on the show. I would never go back just to be back. I've been on the roster. I was there. Very fortunate for my time there. Spent over a decade there. But I did the whole just the guy on the roster thing. I have no desire to do that again. If I'm gonna be there, I wanna matter. And I think I proved over the past three years that I'm more than capable of holding my own. And if I ever get that opportunity again, I think I'll prove that to the world," he said. [5:16 - 5:51]

Who would Matt Cardona target if he returns to WWE?

During the same interview with the Heated Shenanigans podcast, Matt Cardona also spoke about who he would like to work a program with if he returns to the Stamford-based company.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion disclosed that he wants to feud with Cody Rhodes.

"I don't know, off the top of my head, what my first program would be back but there's a lot of guys I'd like to get in the ring with. Cody Rhodes is one of them. And there's a story that is more than just a wrestling story. A true life story. And I think that's what makes wrestling the most special is when there's that element of realism behind it. Like, is this real? Is this not? When you have to question, I think that's when wrestling is at its best. And also he's at the top, right? So, go right for the top dog."

