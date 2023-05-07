Former champion addresses possibly returning to WWE after 3 years to target Cody Rhodes

Former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona has addressed the possibility of returning to WWE three years after his release.

Cardona signed with the Stamford-based company in 2005. After spending nearly two years in developmental, the 37-year-old made his main roster debut in 2007. He regularly competed on SmackDown and Monday Night RAW for about 13 years, during which he won the Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Championships. However, the company released him from his contract in April 2020.

In a recent interview with the Heated Shenanigans podcast, Cardona was asked which superstar he would like to have a program with if he returned to the company with creative control.

"Ummm, it's very important. The two Cs, cash and creative. Ever since I was released from WWE, my goal was never to get back there. It wasn't like, 'Oh, what can I do to get WWE to notice me.' But I'd be lying if I said I never wanted to have a WrestleMania moment again or wrestle at Madison Square Garden again. Those are all things that come with being in WWE."

The former United States Champion added:

"I don't know, off the top of my head, what my first program would be back but there's a lot of guys I'd like to get in the ring with. Cody Rhodes is one of them. And there's a story that is more than just a wrestling story. A true life story. And I think that's what makes wrestling the most special is when there's that element of realism behind it. Like, is this real? Is this not? When you have to question, I think that's when wrestling is at its best. And also he's at the top, right? So, go right for the top dog." [4:13 - 5:10]

Matt Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, is currently active on WWE RAW

In 2018, Chelsea Green signed with the Stamford-based company. She spent about three years as an active competitor before getting released from her contract in April 2021, a year after her husband, Matt Cardona, was let go.

While her husband is now competing on the independent circuit, Green returned to the company in January 2023. She is active on Monday Night RAW, where she is one half of a tag team with Sonya Deville.

