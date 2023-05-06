Former WWE Superstar claims he’s texting Vince McMahon “every f**king two weeks”

If you're a former WWE Superstar trying to get ahold of Vince McMahon, you might have some issues doing so.

While Vince McMahon is back in the fold with WWE in 2023, it doesn't appear that he's making himself readily available to those who wish to get in contact with him.

On the latest episode of The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona revealed that he's been trying to text Vince McMahon for weeks, but it appears he has changed his phone number.

"If anyone has Vince's new number I would love to text him. I don't have his new number," Matt Cardona said.

The podcast host Smart Mark Sterling then asked the former United States Champion how he knew that the number he had was not Vince McMahon's number anymore. Cardona replied:

"Because it goes green. I've tried it. It goes green. Mark, don't you think I'm trying every couple of weeks to f**king text him? You know I'm trying! Every f**king two weeks I'm trying to see if that f**king green turns blue!"

Cardona doesn't confirm that he's trying to contact Mr. McMahon to return to the company, but it's certainly interesting that he's so eager to get ahold of him.

Should Matt Cardona return to WWE?

Matt Cardona recently teased on his social media in a mocking fashion that he might be wrapping up with Game Changer Wrestling in the future.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp also reported via Fightful Select that Cardona is done with IMPACT Wrestling for the time being because he didn't want to sign a contract and preferred to work on a handshake deal instead.

While WWE hasn't hired any main-roster talent in 2023, it might be worthwhile for them to pick up Cardona while he's still available.

What do you make of Matt Cardona's comments? Would you like to see him return to RAW alongside his wife, Chelsea Green? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast with a link back to this article for the transcription.

