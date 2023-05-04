Ex-WWE star Matt Cardona "apologizes" to wife Chelsea Green following sneaky tactic at home

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) recently publicly apologized to his wife Chelsea Green for tricking her at home.

The former Intercontinental Champion married Chelsea Green back in 2021. During that time, both stars were part of the IMPACT Wrestling roster. While Cardona is still signed with the promotion, his wife has made her return to WWE.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion recently took to Twitter to share a confession. He mentioned that he had accidentally left his wife's closet door open, which led to their dog having eaten her shoe. He was a bit scared but decided to put the shoe back and hoped that Chelsea Green would blame herself for accidentally leaving the door open. He revealed that his plan worked but he guilt-tripped himself into confessing online.

"A few weeks ago I left @ImChelseaGreen’s closet door open and Walt took and ate her shoe. I put it back, hoped she wouldn’t notice, and then when she finally did…it would look like she left the door open. It worked. I’m now confessing on Twitter. Sorry. I love you!" Matt Cardona tweeted.

Matt Cardona wants to face John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 40

Both John Cena and the former WWE Superstar were involved in a major storyline a few years ago. Cardona and the 16-time world champion have wrestled each other on a few occasions. They have also teamed together a couple of times.

During their matches, the only time Zack Ryder tasted victory was when he teamed up with Cena. The two times that Cardona faced the 16-time world champion, The Long Island Iced Z suffered a loss.

The former WWE Superstar recently took to Twitter to reveal that his dream wrestling match was to face the Cenation leader at WrestleMania 40.

"My dream match…Matt Cardona w/ Steph De Lander vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 40," Matt Cardona tweeted.

Cardona recently teased his return by claiming that he would be drafted to SmackDown.

Would you like to see The Long Island Iced Z return to the Stamford-based promotion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

