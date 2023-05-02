Former WWE Intercontinental Champion wants to face John Cena at WrestleMania 40 alongside female superstar

John Cena has been called out for a match at WrestleMania 40 by former Intercontinental Champion, Matt Cardona.

Cena was recently in action at WrestleMania 39. He unsuccessfully challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

Taking to Twitter, Cardona called out Cena for a match. The former WWE star is currently competing on the independent circuit, where he has rightfully labeled himself as the 'Indy God.'

"My dream match…Matt Cardona w/ Steph DeLander vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 40," wrote Cardona.

Check out Cardona's tweet:

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona



Matt Cardona w/ Steph DeLander vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 40 My dream match…Matt Cardona w/ Steph DeLander vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 40 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… My dream match…Matt Cardona w/ Steph DeLander vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 40 twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Following Chelsea Green's return to WWE earlier this year, Cardona has formed an alliance with Steph De Lander.

De Lander is a former WWE star who briefly competed under the NXT brand alongside Indi Hartwell.

WWE star Alberto El Patron recently thanked John Cena among others

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE star Alberto El Patron, formerly known as Alberto Del Rio, thanked Cena, CM Punk, and Rey Mysterio for their contributions to his career. El Patron also credited Dean Malenko.

"Dean Malenko, thank you for grabbing that Mexican Luchador who wanted to be a high-flyer with 240 lbs and 6'4 inch height, and you taught him the right way to do things and the logic in the business and the logic in the ring. Thank you, John Cena, for helping me to take fans into that roller-coaster of emotions. Thank you, CM Punk, for your friendship. Thank you, John Laurinaitis, for the opportunity, and thank you, Rey Mysterio, for being my friend and for being such a wonderful human being. And last but not the least, thank you to the fans," said El Patron.

John Cena @JohnCena

Grateful to start such an epic weekend! There is no grander stage than #WrestleMania Grateful to start such an epic weekend! There is no grander stage than #WrestleMania. Grateful to start such an epic weekend! https://t.co/axGr3IVncg

Throughout his career, Cena has shared the ring with top names. It remains to be seen who his next opponent in WWE will be.

Should Cena face Matt Cardona at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comment section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes