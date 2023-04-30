Former WWE star sends a message to John Cena and CM Punk (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Alberto El Patron recently thanked John Cena, CM Punk, and Rey Mysterio, amongst others, for their contributions to his career.

El Patron, who went by the name Alberto Del Rio, had an immensely fruitful run with the company from 2009 to 2014, becoming a four-time WWE world champion. He returned in 2015 but left a year later due to creative differences. However, he remains one of the promotion's greatest Mexican exports, having had a prominent run in the main event scene, unlike anyone else before him.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Alberto El Patron mentioned several performers he was grateful to. He credited Dean Malenko for spotting his talents and advising him not to work as a Luchador. El Patron then thanked John Cena for teaching him the art of controlling the crowd during matches.

Furthermore, the 45-year-old said he was grateful to John Laurinaitis for giving him an opportunity in WWE and to CM Punk & Rey Mysterio for their friendship.

"Dean Malenko, thank you for grabbing that Mexican Luchador who wanted to be a high-flyer with 240 lbs and 6'4 inch height, and you taught him the right way to do things and the logic in the business and the logic in the ring. Thank you, John Cena, for helping me to take fans into that roller-coaster of emotions. Thank you, CM Punk, for your friendship. Thank you, John Laurinaitis, for the opportunity, and thank you, Rey Mysterio, for being my friend and for being such a wonderful human being. And last but not the least, thank you to the fans," said Alberto El Patron. (5:07 - 5:57)

Former WWE Champion Alberto El Patron considers his father to be his idol

Elsewhere in the chat, when asked about who he looked up to the most, Alberto El Patron was quick to mention his father and pro wrestler, Dos Caras. The former WWE star stated that he grew up watching and admiring his father and chose to become a pro wrestler for the same reason.

"My father, he's my idol; he's my inspiration. I always wanted to be a wrestler because he was that good, he is that good, and he's a wonderful man in and outside the ring. I still wanna be like my dad; he's my hero, he's my role model, and I hope one day, my kids love me as much as I love my dad," added Alberto El Patron. (4:40 - 5:00)

Alberto El Patron @PrideOfMexico ¡Hoy es viernes familia! Que tengan un día bendecido con sus seres queridos. Gracias por tanto, bendita lucha libre ¡Hoy es viernes familia! Que tengan un día bendecido con sus seres queridos. Gracias por tanto, bendita lucha libre 🇲🇽❤️ https://t.co/sDy4PXoUly

Apart from wrestling, Alberto El Patron is also a broadcaster and provides Spanish commentary for UFC.

