37-year-old Ex-WWE Superstar compares himself to Roman Reigns

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona recently called himself "the Roman Reigns of GCW."

Cardona signed with the WWE in 2005. He spent about 15 years in the Stamford-based company, during which he won the Tag Team Title, United States Championship, and Intercontinental Title. However, the company released him from his contract in 2020 due to budget cuts.

Since his departure, Cardona has competed in several independent promotions, including GCW, where he won the World Championship. In a recent interview with the Heated Shenanigans podcast, the 37-year-old addressed his experience with the promotion, dubbing himself "the Roman Reigns of GCW."

"So, I definitely brought eyes to the product but let's not fool ourselves, I've gained so much from them too. Without GCW there would be no Death Match King. There would be no Indie God. We, I don't wanna say taken advantage of each other. I don't wanna say we've used each other. But it's been a 50-50. I think anything that they've gained from me, I've gained from them. And I think originally I was portrayed as an outsider but I hope if any of the boys or girls in the locker room listening to this right now, I hope they would say, 'yeah, no, he's one of us' because I feel like I'm part of GCW. I feel like I'm part of the growth." he said.

Cardona added:

"I'm very proud of the things that GCW has accomplished in the two years I've been there. It's almost been two years. It's crazy. GCW Homecoming 2021, I main evented against Nick Gage. 2022, I main evented with the wedding with Chelsea Green that Nick Gage ruined. And 2023, I don't know for sure, but I'm gonna be in that f**king main event somehow. You know, so it's crazy that, you know, I'm like the Roman Reigns of GCW." [14:24 - 15:36]

Matt Cardona wants to feud with Cody Rhodes if he returns to WWE

In his interview with the Heated Shenanigans podcast, Matt Cardona also addressed the possibility of returning to WWE if he receives a good offer with creative control.

The former WWE United States Champion disclosed that he would like Cody Rhodes to be his first feud if he receives such an offer.

"I don't know, off the top of my head, what my first program would be back but there's a lot of guys I'd like to get in the ring with. Cody Rhodes is one of them. And there's a story that is more than just a wrestling story. A true life story. And I think that's what makes wrestling the most special is when there's that element of realism behind it. Like, is this real? Is this not? When you have to question, I think that's when wrestling is at its best. And also he's at the top, right? So, go right for the top dog." [4:37 to 5:10]

