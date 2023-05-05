Lineup for 'AEW Collision' accidentally leaked, CM Punk and 4 former WWE stars' return spoiled - Is it real or fake?

Recently a picture involving CM Punk broke the internet as it seemed to be a leaked lineup of AEW Collision's roster and the match card of the debut episode. Multiple former WWE Superstars were listed as part of the roster too.

Some of the stars listed on the paper were Miro, Andrade El Idolo, and more. Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona was also slated to make his debut for the show. So, is the 'leaked' picture real? Well, at first glance it certainly seems to be an official list but upon further examination, it is evident that it's a fake picture.

The piece of paper has multiple spelling errors including Chris Jericho, Dax Harwood, Jake Hager, and Satnam Singh. If it was an official document, there would not be so many careless mistakes. Thus, this isn't a real document.

AEW does have a history of 'leaking' information in the past. CM Punk's initial debut was claimed to be the 'worst kept secret'. It was rumored that the promotion intentionally leaked the news in order to garner more attention from the public.

Tony Khan himself leaked the match card of the 2021 Full Gear pay-per-view when he appeared at a video appearance. He was holding the match card of the event. This was also speculated to have been intentional as a publicity stunt.

Thus, it does make sense why people may have believed this picture to have been real.

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes CM Punk's AEW run was botched

During a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan shared his thoughts on CM Punk's first run in AEW. He claimed that Punk was wrestling young talents, while the intention was good, he was unfortunately only wrestling stars who were not over at the point of time.

"I hear it was Punk and not Tony that he [Punk] wanted to wrestle with these young talents. But he was wrestling with young talents that, number one, weren't over and, to this day, still aren't over. Lee Moriarty and all these other people that he was wrestling. In my mind it was like, you don't do what Punk wants, you do what the fans want. And that was a big mistake. They mishandled him coming back," Konnan said.

CM Punk was recently spotted backstage at WWE RAW a couple of weeks ago. It was reportedly to settle his differences with The Miz.

