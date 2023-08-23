Former WWE Intercontinental Champion confirms he is still with AEW

Former WWE Superstar Dustin Rhodes recently provided an update on himself. He mentioned that he was currently nursing an injury.

The Natural was last seen in a match over a month ago when he teamed up with Keith Lee to face Matt Mennard and Angelo Parker, who were still with the Jericho Appreciation Society. A couple of weeks before that, he was in the quarter-finals of the Owen Hart Cup but lost to Powerhouse Hobbs.

On Twitter, Dustin Rhodes revealed he and his wife had a new project of a new wrestling show called "Rhodes Wrestling Association." He showed the titles that will be on the line for its first show.

A fan asked if he had left AEW, and he said he was nursing an injury and was still with the promotion.

"Hell nah. I love it. I am nursing an injury is all," Rhodes wrote.

Former WWE Superstar Dustin Rhodes shares message for Edge ahead of final match on SmackDown

A few hours after Edge competed in his final WWE match (so far) on SmackDown last week, AEW star Dustin Rhodes shared a message for the Rated-R Superstar.

The two previously worked together when Rhodes was in WWE. The Natural shared a pic of the two of them and other notable former superstars such as Kane and Bully Ray.

"In honor of the Rated R Superstar @EdgeRatedR and his final contracted match tonight. Have a great one buddy. Stay safe. Miss you," Rhodes wrote.

Dustin Rhodes has had a long career and continues to perform well in AEW. Despite not being known for his title reigns, the veteran has become an iconic star in the industry.

