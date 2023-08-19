AEW star sends a heartfelt message to Edge ahead of his 'final' match in WWE

Another former WWE Superstar has paid tribute to Edge ahead of his supposed last match, with the promotion happening tonight on SmackDown. This entity is none other than AEW star Dustin Rhodes.

The pair previously worked together before the Rated-R Superstar's initial retirement in 2011, competing against each other several times. When the Hall of Famer returned in 2020, Rhodes had already left the promotion and was with AEW, so they have not crossed paths in the ring since.

On Twitter, Dustin Rhodes posted a picture of himself alongside other WWE icons, including Kane, Bully Ray, and the Rated-R Superstar. He also captioned this with his short message for the former WWE Champion, as he wished him good luck for his final match on his contract.

"In honor of the Rated R Superstar @EdgeRatedR and his final contracted match tonight. Have a great one buddy. Stay safe. Miss you," Rhodes wrote.

Edge presented with a custom title to commemorate 25 years

Ahead of what could be his final match on his current contract, the Rated-R Superstar was also handed a commemorative custom belt to honor his 25 years with the promotion.

Edge is scheduled to face Sheamus for the first time in history in his hometown of Toronto. Reminiscing, he mentioned how he had won the WWE Championship for the first time in Toronto, which would forever impact him.

"The first time I won this was actually here in Toronto at the SkyDome, and I ended up winning it four more times. So it is always very cool, and this is the first championship I won in the WWE. It will always have a special place in my heart. I never thought there would be an Edge version of it, so that is pretty damn cool," he said. [From 00:13 - 00:25]

Another one of the greats of the 2000s is set to take what could be their final step in a WWE ring as an active superstar. Looking back at the 25 years of the Hall of Famer's career, the ups and downs, including the emotional moments, fans must be surprised at how much time has passed.

