"That is pretty damn cool" - Edge presented with custom championship ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE has presented Edge with a custom championship ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown.

Tonight's episode of the blue brand has the potential to be a very special show. It will be emanating from Edge's hometown of Toronto, and the veteran will also be celebrating 25 years with the company tonight. He is also scheduled to battle Sheamus for the first time in his career tonight at the Scotiabank Arena.

The Rated-R Superstar stated that he planned on retiring when the company returned to Toronto last year, but recently disclosed that he is unsure of his future before admitting that tonight is the final match on his current WWE contract.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, the Twitter account "WrestleOps" shared a video of the legend being presented with a custom Intercontinental Championship to celebrate his 25 years with the promotion.

"The first time I won this was actually here in Toronto at the SkyDome, and I ended up winning it four more times. So it is always very cool, and this is the first championship I won in the WWE. It will always have a special place in my heart. I never thought there would be an Edge version of it, so that is pretty damn cool,". he said. [From 00:13 - 00:25]

Edge and Sheamus set to clash for the first time tonight on WWE SmackDown

Edge made a surprise appearance last week on SmackDown and issued a challenge to Sheamus.

He called The Celtic Warrior down to the ring, who in turn brought Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes with him. The 49-year-old credited Sheamus for helping him return from injury after almost a decade away and said he wanted to face him for the first time tonight in Toronto.

Sheamus noted that The Rated-R Superstar was one of the only veterans in the locker room that was willing to give him advice early on in his career and said he wouldn't be in WWE without his help. He accepted the challenge but warned The Ultimate Opportunist that he may have made a mistake in the final moments of the segment.

The anticipation for the match between Sheamus and Edge tonight is off the charts. It will be fascinating to see who will emerge victorious tonight on SmackDown, and if there will be any outside interference during the match tonight.

