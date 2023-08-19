WWE must turn 29-year-old superstar heel tonight during Edge's rumored retirement match

A 29-year-old WWE Superstar needs to turn heel during Edge's rumored retirement match tonight on SmackDown.

WWE will be celebrating 25 years of The Rated-R Superstar tonight on SmackDown in Toronto. The veteran announced last year that he plans on retiring the next time the company comes back to Toronto, which happens to be tonight.

Edge appeared on last week's edition of SmackDown and called out someone he has never faced one-on-one in his career. The Ultimate Opportunist challenged Sheamus to a match tonight and thanked him for motivating him to get back inside the ring during an episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts.

Sheamus noted that he wouldn't be in WWE if it weren't for Edge giving him advice early in his career and accepted the challenge for a match tonight. However, Sheamus whispered to the legend that he may have made a mistake at the end of last week's promo.

The Celtic Warrior is currently the leader of The Brawling Brutes faction on the blue brand. The group comprises Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland, and hasn't found much success as of late.

Butch was formerly known as Pete Dunne in NXT UK and put together quite the resume in WWE's developmental promotion, winning the NXT United Kingdom Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championship with Matt Riddle.

It may finally be time for Pete Dunne to return to his original iteration and wreak havoc tonight on SmackDown. The WWE Universe is expecting a friendly match between two veterans tonight, but Pete Dunne could shock fans by betraying The Brawling Brutes and attacking Edge. Dunne has been portraying Butch for long enough and it is time for The Bruiserweight to return tonight on SmackDown.

Edge confirms tonight is his last match on his current WWE contract

Tonight's edition of SmackDown will take place at the Scotia Bank Arena in Edge's home turf, Toronto.

The veteran has already accomplished everything there is to do in WWE and it would be a fitting end to his career if he hung up his wrestling boots in his hometown tonight. During a recent interview with ET Canada, he revealed that his match against Sheamus is the final one on his current contract and he is unsure of what the future holds for him.

"Here's what I can honestly say, and this isn't the answer everyone wants. I truly don't know. I really really, with 100% truth can say I don't know. That's strange for me, but I don't. I really don't. I've put some thought into it, but not a lot. This is the last match on my current contract. I don't know," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Butch has served his purpose as a part of The Brawling Brutes faction and is long overdue to break out on his own. We will soon find out if him or anyone else interferes in the highly anticipated match between Sheamus and Edge tonight on SmackDown.

Would you like to see the return of Pete Dunne tonight on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

