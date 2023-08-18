Edge has reached the absolute pinnacle of WWE over the past few decades. The Rated-R Superstar's final run with the company has certainly been special. Fans have reacted to heartbreaking news about his current contract status and that his upcoming match with Sheamus would possibly be his last.

Earlier this month, Edge made a surprise return to Friday Night SmackDown. He called out Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes and issued a challenge to the Celtic Warrior for a first-time-ever match on the blue brand in Toronto. The former World Champion agreed to go up against The Rated-R Superstar.

Speaking to ET Canada, the 49-year-old WWE Hall of Famer made a shocking revelation that his upcoming match with Sheamus is the last match on his current contract. The WWE Universe was heartbroken upon realizing that this could possibly be his final match with the company.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Hall of Famer only mentioned that this would be his last match on his current contract and there is a high chance that he can sign another contract with WWE after his match on Friday Night SmackDown.

37-year-old WWE star wants to join forces with Edge

Last year, Edge formed The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW to rule the brand alongside Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. However, his students turned on him when Finn Balor joined the group and replaced The Rated-R Superstar.

Earlier this year, Mustafa Ali dropped the positivity gimmick after he became a free agent and went to NXT. Speaking on WWE MENA, the 37-year-old star expressed his interest in forming a tag team with the former world champion.

"So, I know a lot of fans have been calling for me and Cedric Alexander to reunite when we were known as the Heart and Soul of 205 Live. But selfishly someone that I think I would learn a lot from and be successful with and would kind of open the doors for me and get me to new levels that I've never been is Edge," said Ali. [From 02:10 to 02:35]

The Rated-R Superstar has teamed up for years with superstars such as Christian and Randy Orton. It will be interesting to see if Ali is able to team up with The Ultimate Opportunist before the end of his final run.

What are your thoughts on Edge's final run? Sound off in the comment section below.