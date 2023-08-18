37-year-old WWE Superstar wants to form a new tag team with Edge

Edge's final WWE run has been the talk of the town as fans do not want the Rated-R Superstar to hang up the wrestling boots for a while. Meanwhile, the locker room has aspired to team up with the Ultimate Opportunist, including Mustafa Ali, who wants to form a team with the Hall of Famer.

Earlier this year, Mustafa Ali became a free agent during the annual WWE Draft. He quickly made his way to the developmental brand and started to feud with Wes Lee for the North American Championship. However, Dominik Mysterio cut the line and became the new champion.

Lately, Ali has been working on the developmental brand and creating his own identity. Speaking on WWE MENA, the 37-year-old star revealed that he wants to form a tag team with the Rated-R Superstar, as working with the former World Champion will take him to new heights in the company.

"So, I know a lot of fans have been calling for me and Cedric Alexander to reunite when we were known as the Heart and Soul of 205 Live. But selfishly someone that I think I would learn a lot from and be successful with and would kind of open the doors for me and get me to new levels that I've never been is Edge," said Ali. [From 02:10 to 02:35]

The Rated-R Superstar knows a thing or two about tag teams, as he has been Tag Team Champion on multiple occasions.

Edge will face former World Champion on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, Edge ended his year-long feud with The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. The Rated-R Superstar defeated 'Demon' Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39.

During the annual Draft, The Ultimate Opportunist returned to Friday Night SmackDown. However, he was rarely featured on the blue brand compared to his appearances on Monday Night Raw.

After failing to qualify for the World Heavyweight Championship tournament and defeating Grayson Waller in Madison Square Garden, Edge is set to compete on this week's episode of SmackDown in Toronto, Canada.

On the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the Rated-R Superstar will face former WWE Champion Sheamus for the first time in a one-on-one match in his home country.

