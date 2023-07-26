Edge shared impactful advice with 33-year-old WWE star before historic main event match

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller recently spoke about some amazing advice he received from Edge.

Waller recently made his main roster in-ring debut on SmackDown from Madison Square Garden. The rookie was hosting The Rated-R Superstar on his talk show "The Grayson Waller Effect" and voluntarily announced his retirement. Edge did not take too kindly to this and challenged him to an impromptu matchup.

This week on the Out of Character podcast, Waller told host Ryan Satin about some advice he got from the Hall of Famer before the match. He claimed that Edge told him to enjoy the moment and have fun.

"I think the main thing is he said to enjoy it. I think a lot of times, we get caught up in what this is. Sometimes, you're looking back on what you did rather than staying in the moment. I thought that was really strong advice. There were a few moments there during the match where I kinda just stopped and looked out." [From 06:48 to 07:05]

Grayson Waller also spoke about his journey in WWE

During the same conversation, Grayson Waller detailed how he never expected his first main roster match to be against the Hall of Famer. The 21st Century Success Story claimed that it was his first match since his injury, and he was ready for the opportunity.

"It's definitely been a wild ride you know. I'm only just coming back from an injury too, so I didn't expect my first match back to be against Edge, like a Hall of Famer in the main event of such a historic venue. I've always said, whatever the opportunity, I'll be ready to go and I made sure I was ready to go last week." [From 06:26 to 06:41]

Waller was one of the many NXT call-ups during the WWE Draft. Apart from having a match with Edge, the Aussie superstar has shared the screen with the likes of John Cena, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Logan Paul, and several other stars.

