Former WWE Intercontinental Champion reacts to Adam Copeland's (Edge) joining AEW

The wrestling world is still coming to terms with WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland's (Edge) recent move to AEW. Following the expiry of his contract, it was expected that the Rated R Superstar, who has been a WWE loyalist, would either renew his contract with the Stamford-based company or hang up his wrestling boots.

However, the 11-time World Champion made a shocking debut in All Elite Wrestling at WrestleDream on October 1, 2023, following the main event match for the TNT Title between Christian Cage and Darby Allin. Fans and wrestlers alike are excited about Copeland's future and have sent their well wishes.

Replying to Copeland's Twitter (X) announcement about joining All Elite Wrestling, AEW star Johnny TV (aka John Morrison) said he had learned a lot from the 49-year-old throughout his career and is stoked about his move to All Elite Wrestling.

"It was awesome seeing you yesterday bro! I learned so much from you at the beginning of my career, and now 2 decades I still feel like watching you in and out of the ring still shows me ways to improve myself as a person and performer. I’m Stoked you’re with AEW."

Johnny TV worked in WWE under the ring name John Morrison and held both the ECW Championship and Intercontinental Championship. He is currently signed with AEW and usually works on Rampage. In August 2023, Johnny TV unsuccessfully challenged Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship.

Adam Copeland considered retirement after his final WWE Match against Sheamus

In an interview with CBS Sports, the Rated R Superstar said WWE gave him the perfect night on the August 18 episode of SmackDown, celebrating his 25 years with the Stamford-based company in front of his home crowd.

"As I got closer to the end of the deal, retirement was a very, very real option. It was not off the table... I really sat with the idea of retirement because I truly thought like, 'Man, WWE gave me that night. I don't know how that gets topped.' And that's still in my brain," Adam Copeland said (H/T - CBS Sports)

In the main event of the show, the 49-year-old faced Sheamus for the first time in his career and said it was the ideal send-off for the Edge character. He even expressed that he thought about retiring from pro wrestling after the match.