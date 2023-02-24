Former WWE Intercontinental Champion rules out shocking AEW debut 

AEW's massive roster continues to steadily grow in size, and as such fans are always ready to predict the latest entry. With their new shows in Canada, some have wondered if the veteran Lance Storm will join the promotion, but the former Intercontinental Champion has firmly shut those rumors down.

Lance Storm is best known for his in-ring ability and stern humorless persona. While some have criticized the veteran for lacking personality, he's undoubtedly made a mark on the wrestling industry, especially when it comes to the character of Inagural AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho.

During a recent Q&A, Lance Storm was asked by a fan - in a now deleted tweet - if he'd be making his way to the promotion's upcoming Canadian shows, to which the veteran had a simple answer.

"No. I don’t work for AEW" Storm tweeted.

Lance Storm might not be working for All Elite Wrestling, but that didn't stop MJF from name dropping the veteran during the promotion's first appearance in Canada. Storm then took to Twitter to respond to Friedman's remark with a witty one of his own.

AEW star Chris Jericho wants his final pro wrestling match to be against Lance Storm

Chris Jericho is notably still one of the few in his age group who are still actively competing on television. Despite this, he notably broke into the wrestling industry alongside Lance Storm, who also had a decent run in WCW and later in WWE.

Vintage Puroresu プロレス @vintagepuro Chris Jericho battles Lance Storm in WAR! (1995) 🦁 Chris Jericho battles Lance Storm in WAR! (1995) 🦁⚡️ https://t.co/xuRnqCOKmc

During Jericho's "Saturday Night Special #19!", the veteran looked forward to eventually hanging up his boots and mentioned that his old friend would be the best final opponent.

"I would love to finish my career the exact same way that I began it versus Lance Storm. And the match could suck. Lance is always great. At that point of time, I might be completely off my rocker, but Who Knows? I'm 49 and still going." (01:06:30 onward).

Chris Jericho will be turning 53 in November this year, and it doesn't seem like he's slowing down anytime soon. Lance Storm has been retired since 2016, so could the veteran come out of retirement to grant his old friend this special request?

