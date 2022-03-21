"You know you're getting old" - WCW veteran seemingly takes a massive dig at Chris Jericho 

Wrestling legend Lance Storm recently took a hilarious jibe at his former WCW colleague and AEW veteran Chris Jericho.

Storm and Le Champion go a long way back, first meeting each other while training to become wrestlers in Canada. The duo formed a tag team called "Thrillseekers" in Smokey Mountain Wrestling during their formative years in the wrestling business. Lance Storm and Chris Jericho last met each other inside the ring at ECW One Night Stand back in 2005.

Despite their careers taking them in different directions, the two performers continue to interact on social media and take subtle digs at each other. One such recent instance saw a Twitter user sharing the picture of an action figure of the former AEW Champion, which he found in an antique shop.

To this, Storm hilariously responded by tweeting that its a sign of getting old when one finds their action figures in antique shops. Check his tweet below:

"You know you’re getting old when your action figures are in an antique shop," tweeted Lance Storm.

While it's true that Jericho is getting old, his mind for the business is just as sharp, as evidenced by his new "Sports entertainer" gimmick, which has instantly struck a chord with AEW fans.

Chris Jericho wants his last wrestling match against Lance Storm

Back in 2020, the former WWE Champion expressed his desire to end his wrestling career just the way he had started it, by wrestling Lance Storm. This is a testament to how much Chris Jericho trusts his close friend to be one of the safest workers to ever step inside the squared circle.

"I would love to finish my career the exact same way that I began it versus Lance Storm. And the match could suck. Lance is always great. At that point of time, I might be completely off my rocker, but Who Knows? I'm 49 and still going," said Jericho.

While Le Champion has already decided on who his final opponent would be, there's still plenty of time before he officially hangs up his boots. As for Storm, he currently works for IMPACT Wrestling as a producer.

Which is your favorite Chris Jericho vs. Lance Storm match? Sound off in the comments section below.

