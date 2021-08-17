Former WWE manager on how AEW could book CM Punk's debut on Rampage (Exclusive)

With the second episode of AEW Rampage just on the horizon, wrestling veterans and experts are all engaged in a massive discussion on how former WWE Champion CM Punk could make his highly-anticipated debut.

Following the debut episode of Rampage, Dutch Mantell reviewed the show with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III on Smack Talk. Mantell stated that AEW could create a buzz about CM Punk's arrival on their show by mentioning him in advance and have him appear suddenly when nobody would be expecting at the closing moments of the episode.

"I was just thinking what if they announce all the way through the show, we're waiting for the arrival of CM Punk and he's not there and they kind of stop talking about it," said Mantell. "The right at the very end here he [CM Punk] comes. I think that will bring the roof in if they do it. But the people in the crowd, I don't know they would have to be listening to the show. People would still pop. That'd be a big one"

You can check out the entire clip below:

Fans and social media are in a frenzy, hoping to finally see the return of CM Punk after a gap of almost seven years. In the last few days, there have been multiple teases about the credibility of its rumored debut.

During an NFL pre-season game, the broadcasters seemingly confirmed CM Punk's debut.

Cm punk debut in aew rampage @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/KpFKGb0RqI — Wrestling books (@books_wrestling) August 16, 2021

Much to everyone's surprise, the former WWE superstar himself dropped a tease while commentating for the Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC).

With so much hype surrounding CM Punk's imminent debut, the wrestling world will be watching the Rampage episode in Chicago.

CM Punk could confront AEW's Darby Allin in Chicago

For weeks, AEW has been emphasizing a possible confrontation between CM Punk and Darby Allin in Chicago. With All Out just a few weeks away, management could be looking to book an epic clash between the two stars.

The former TNT Champion has already laid out a challenge for next Friday, stating that he's ready to face anyone, even if he thinks he is the best in the world.

Fun Fact:



Darby Allin and CM Punk have the same “Drug Free” tattoo.#AEWDynamite #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/QUHwb1byFH — Captain Ferg Baba Ganoosh (@CaptainFerg) August 12, 2021

There couldn't be a better time for someone to be a wrestling fan, as seeing the Voice of the Voiceless return could be a magical moment. It remains to be seen whether the wrestling world changes this week or not.

Do you think CM Punk will finally make his wrestling return this week? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

