Former WWE manager feels AEW star Claudio Castagnoli's recent segment was underwhelming (Exclusive)

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli's red-hot debut has seemingly cooled off in the eyes of a former WWE manager.

Previously known as Cesaro in WWE, the Swiss Superman made his AEW debut during the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He replaced Bryan Danielson in the fight against Zack Sabre Jr. and joined the Blackpool Combat Club.

Claudio recently cut an emphatic promo calling out ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham before their fight at ROH Death Before Dishonor. The former WWE Superstar seemed determined to bag Gresham's championship in the upcoming title match.

Speaking about the segment on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell said the promo didn't excite him:

"He was ok. It was, to me he didnt excite me (...) For the ROH title, is that it? I'm not a big ROH fan so (...) He's going for a title, I hope he wins, and, I don't know. It was, I think it was one of his better interviews but (...) he didn't excite me, that's what I'm saying." (from 58:16 to 59:00)

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Castagnoli will defeat Gresham at ROH Death Before Dishonor.

Claudio Castagnoli recently commented on facing former WWE star in the AEW ring

Claudio Castagnoli's entry into AEW brought him face-to-face with Jake Hager in the recent Blood & Guts match.

Speaking about the confrontation with NBC Sports Boston, the Swiss Superman stated that his history with Hager was nothing to be ignored:

"There is history there, why ignore it? That’s the beauty about it. I feel a lot of times stuff gets ignored because [officials think] 'I don’t know, people don’t remember.' No, people remember. Especially wrestling fans. They have such good memories. They come up to me with stuff that I have forgotten." (H/T: SEScoops)

Given that Chris Jericho's feud with Eddie Kingston and the Blackpool Combat Club is expected to continue, Claudio Castagnoli may face his former team member in the ring again.

