Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently criticized Jon Moxley after his match against Effy at GCW.

Apart from being the interim AEW World Champion, Moxley is also the current GCW World Champion. The AEW star recently defended his title against independent wrestling star Effy at GCW Homecoming and emerged victorious. The match garnered criticism from fans and industry legends after some of the spots did not sit well.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the legend explained that viewers could not believe what they saw in the match. He also felt that he was doing a disservice to the plumber community by comparing Moxley to them.

"I have seen that match. I believe it became one of those things on the internet because nobody could believe the sight they were seeing with their own two eyes. We talked about Plumber Moxley, and I was thinking about having to change that name. Because I was reminded by one of the fine professionals from Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air and Electric. Plumbers are highly specialized electrical technicians. They go to school, they train, they work hard and they got a lot to know. And I think I am doing them a disservice by comparing them to this f**ing balding homeless looking b** that is currently the AEW interim champion." [0:37 - 1:25]

Cornette has previously slammed Moxley on several occasions and even called him a "mechanic from Secaucus" after his interim AEW World Title defense against Chris Jericho.

EFFY responds to criticisms over spots in the match against Jon Moxley

Much hate was projected towards the booking of the contest from fans and critics due to its controversial spots.

While EFFY garnered most of the heat from viewers, the wrestler took to Twitter to seemingly suggest that it was Moxley who had come up with the spots.

"wait till they find out who pitched the spots lol."

EFFY @EFFYlives wait till they find out who pitched the spots lol wait till they find out who pitched the spots lol

Jon Moxley is set to face Nick Gage, who challenged him after his win over EFFY in a Title vs. Career match at GCW. He is also set to clash against CM Punk to unify the AEW World Title on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Who do you think will emerge as the winner? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha