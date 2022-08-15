"Looks like a mechanic from Secaucus" - Former WWE personality slams Jon Moxley's title match on Dynamite

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette recently had his say on Jon Moxley's Interim AEW World Championship match last week on Dynamite.

Moxley faced Lionheart Chris Jericho in a rematch that stemmed from their Revolution 2020 championship bout, where the former won. In an extension of the ongoing Blackpool Combat Club vs. Jericho Appreciation Society feud, the Wizard challenged Mox to a title match a few weeks ago.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager initially gave props to the title bout for trying. Cornette added that the match tried to duplicate Ric Flair-Ricky Steamboat and Terry Funk-Jack Brisco NWA World Heavyweight Championship showdowns.

However, the 60-year-old downplayed the match and proceeded to call Moxley a mechanic from Secaucus, a small New Jersey town.

"They [Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley] tried to start out wrestling a world title style match, I will give them that. They tried, there was the plan to do it. They were trying to imitate [Ric] Flair and [Ricky] Steamboat, [Terry] Funk and [Jack] Brisco. There were arm drags, there was wrestling involved. A world championship style match from long ago when people still did such a thing. But one guy is a 50 year old wannabe rockstar and the other one looks like a mechanic from Secaucus," Cornette stated. [2:46 - 3:15]

Watch the episode below:

After the match, Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society went at it in another all-out war.

Jim Cornette criticized the brawl after the Jon Moxley-Chris Jericho title bout

As the topic continued, Cornette blasted the post-match melee between the BCC and the JAS. The WWE legend deemed the fight to be nothing but fake, from punches to kicks.

"Have you ever seen more supposedly trained professional wrestlers throw more fake looking s**t that you could see a daylight through a mile away than these brawls that they have on AEW? It's embarrassing." [15:21 - 15:34]

Later on, CM Punk weathered the storm for the babyfaces as he shockingly returned to AEW programming following a foot injury. The reigning AEW World Champion went face-to-face with the interim world champion as they will now look to unify the titles.

What are your thoughts on the world title match between Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley last week on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha