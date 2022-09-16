"Maybe Cody [Rhodes] just saw the handwriting on the wall" - Former WWE manager makes bold claim on RAW Superstar anticipating recent chaos in AEW

Eric Bischoff believes that former AEW star Cody Rhodes might've anticipated the ongoing chaos in Tony Khan's promotion.

In the aftermath of the All Out pay-per-view, now-former world champion CM Punk took personal digs at Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, and The Young Bucks. This reportedly led to a backstage brawl between the stars, and Khan suspended them for their conduct.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff claimed that Rhodes might've wanted to leave the promotion before it turned into a "train wreck.

"If you look at what's gone on in AEW since Cody left, I don't want to say the wheels have fallen off, but they're wobbling pretty hard at this point. I don't know; or maybe Cody just saw the handwriting on the wall and wanted to get out before it turned into a train wreck," said Bischoff. [H/T:Wrestling Inc]

Eric Bischoff believes that Cody Rhodes seemingly couldn't see 'eye-to-eye' with AEW President Tony Khan

The former TNT Champion was part of Khan's promotion since the very first day and was an EVP alongside Kenny Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson.

Speaking on a previous edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff claimed that The American Nightmare was an integral part of Khan's promotion and a valuable asset.

He said:

"Cody Rhodes – pretty integral part of AEW, pretty valuable asset within AEW. For whatever reason, he's no longer there (...) It's none of my business, but just look at the pattern, man, step back and look at fact patterns, Tony Khan – Cody Rhodes couldn't see eye-to-eye; Cody's gone."

Rhodes' last match in All Elite Wrestling came against Sammy Guevera. Since returning to WWE, The American Nightmare has been unbeaten and has compiled an impressive winning streak over Seth Rollins. He is currently injured, and it remains to be seen when he will return to action.

