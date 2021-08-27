"Genius booking" - Former WWE manager comments on Daniel Bryan's potential AEW debut next month

Former WWE manager Oscar recently gave his take on rumors of AEW signing Daniel Bryan and him possibly debuting next month.

Speaking on Boston Wrestling MWF's YouTube channel, Oscar was asked about Bryan possibly making his first appearance for Tony Khan's promotion on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

The WWE veteran called it "genius booking", comparing it to CM Punk's debut in Chicago. He added that AEW knew how to maximize the debut of the big names they had coming in:

"You know, it speaks to their success, and to me, that is just genius booking. It was genius booking to bring CM Punk to Chicago no matter what the cost, even if... I'll put it like this, even if they didn't make a profit, bringing CM Punk to Chicago, and it might have cost them money to do it, it was a stroke of genius. It was hotshot booking at its best and so bringing Daniel Bryan to the New York area is the same thing because if you don't make money this time, you sure as hell gonna make a boatload of money next time. So when it comes down to booking and booking certain people in territories to headline they have got the playbook down," said Oscar.

CM Punk dropped a major hint regarding Daniel Bryan signing with AEW on Dynamite

CM Punk made his first appearance on AEW Dynamite last Wednesday, speaking to Tony Schiavone in the middle of the ring. At one point during the interview, fans were chanting "Yes," which is Daniel Bryan's trademark.

At this point, we all know the rumors of Bryan potentially joining the company and CM Punk didn't hold back, instead making a major tease regarding the potential signing.

Punk said that the "Yes" chant wasn't his and for that, they would just have to be a little more patient. He also teased the signing by posting a teaser of a photo of him and Daniel Bryan on his Instagram story.

If any quotes are used from this article please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Boston Wrestling MWF

Catch Alberto Del Rio in conversation with Sportskeeda fans talking about CM Punk! Click right here!

Edited by Kaushik Das