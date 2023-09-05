Former WWE name 'likes' a post mocking CM Punk's AEW firing

CM Punk leaving All Elite Wrestling has been the talk of the pro wrestling world over the past few days, and people have varied opinions on the situation. A former WWE name has 'liked' a tweet mocking the former AEW World Champion's firing. The star in question is Kota Ibushi.

The Straight Edge Superstar was fired on September 2, 2023, following an internal investigation examining the alleged backstage incident between Punk and Jack Perry. The two stars seemingly engaged in a real-life scuffle at All In on August 27.

AEW President Tony Khan addressed the live audience before the September 2 edition of Collision. A pre-recorded statement by Khan was also aired on the show, stating that he feared for his security, safety, and life following the incident.

As is tradition on Wrestling Twitter, many jokes and memes have been made about CM Punk being fired, with one of them catching the attention of Kota Ibushi. The former participant of the WWE Cruiserweight Classic tournament seemingly liked a tweet mocking Punk's departure.

It should be noted that it is more than likely that Ibushi simply saw a picture of his friends, The Elite, on Twitter and decided to 'like' it.

CM Punk was fired, but what happened to Jack Perry after All In?

As the old saying goes, it takes two to tango, and Punk wasn't the only one who got his hands dirty backstage at Wembley Stadium. The other man involved in the brawl was Jack Perry, who seemingly angered the former world champion by calling him out during his match against Hook at All In.

Since then, it has been confirmed that Jack Perry has been suspended indefinitely by All Elite Wrestling with no indication of when he could be returning. This was announced at the All Out post-show media scrum on September 3.

