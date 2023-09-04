Former WWE name's AEW status up in the air after CM Punk's release from AEW

The former AEW World Champion CM Punk was let go by the company this past weekend following the recent backstage incident involving him and Jack Perry at All In. The news has also led fans to question the status of a former WWE name and his status with All Elite Wrestling.

The name is none other than Ace Steel who is close friends with CM Punk. The Second City Saint also got Steel re-hired earlier this year after he was let go by the company.

The Wrestling Observer Radio recently provided an update on the situation regarding Ace Steel. According to the report, AEW has yet to provide any clarity on Steel's employment and it is believed that he is still with the company.

Last year, Ace Steel was fired from the company as a result of his involvement in the backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Elite following the All Out pay-per-view. Punk managed to get Steel his job back when he returned to television back in June. It's believed that Ace Steel was mostly involved in Punk's creative program throughout his return.

WWE legend Bully Ray reacts to AEW firing CM Punk

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently took to Twitter to react to CM Punk being let go by Tony Khan.

CM Punk had an altercation with Jack Perry at All In and the two-men were reportedly suspended after the incident. However, the release of CM Punk came as a surprise as few thought that it would happen.

WWE legend Bully Ray took to Twitter to react to Punk's contract being terminated by All Elite Wrestling.

“Cracks in the wall.”

