Former WWE Nexus member interested in working with AEW

During the 2010s, Nexus was one of the most influential groups in WWE. Former Tag Team Champion and Nexus member Fred Rosser (FKA Darren Young) has made a significant impact in the wrestling world as a prominent member of NJPW STRONG's roster.

However, with the recent opening of the "Forbidden Door" in the wrestling industry, Rosser has expressed his desire to work with other companies like AEW and IMPACT Wrestling, as well as potentially returning to Vince McMahon's promotion.

Despite his previous tenure with WWE, he has never worked for AEW or IMPACT Wrestling, two companies to which NJPW has formed strong links. Rosser recently lost his STRONG Openweight Championship to KENTA at the Battle in the Valley pay-per-view. Fred Rosser is still an important member of NJPW STRONG's roster as he has become a regular fixture for the company.

In his interview with "SEScoops", Fred Rosser expressed his openness to working with companies outside of NJPW:

"Hope and pray every day that I can get opportunities to maybe go back to WWE, or work with AEW or IMPACT," Rosser said [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Fred Rosser's history with the Stamford-based promotion spans over a decade, as he worked for the company from 2005 to 2017, and was a part of the notorious faction, The Nexus. Darren Young was also part of a fan-favorite tag team alongside Titus O'Neil, known as The Prime Time Players.

Former WWE Star Fred Rosser (FKA) Darren Young opens up about feeling pressured while working with John Cena

Former WWE star Fred Rosser's (FKA Darren Young) debut against John Cena in 2010 was an overwhelming experience. He was part of Nexus, a group that caused chaos in the ring and backstage.

Rosser spoke about the pressure he felt leading up to his debut on RAW during an interview with Wrestling News Co.

"When the Nexus came to Miami, and we delivered, we had to deliver. That was pretty much what was told to us by Vince McMahon and Michael Hayes and Arn Anderson that were around. We needed to deliver because, if we didn’t, someone was going to get fired. So, a lot of pressure. It’s a moment I’ll never forget. I remember knocking out the timekeeper, I remember clotheslining John Cena, I remember wreaking havoc that entire summer." Rosser said.

Nexus made a significant impact during their debut, despite the nerves and pressure felt by Fred Rosser and the rest of the group. This successful debut cemented their place in history.

