Former WWE Star admits to feeling "pressure" when working with John Cena 

Making your WWE debut alongside John Cena can be stressful, given his star power. One performer who felt that pressure of debuting with the WWE legend in 2010 is former Superstar Fred Rosser (a.k.a Darren Young).

In 2010, Rosser, alongside seven other young stars, arrived on Monday Night RAW and terrorized the stars and ringside crew. The group known as the Nexus delivered one of the most thrilling main roster debuts in WWE history.

During a recent interview with Wrestling News Co, the former WWE Tag Team Champion detailed the pressure he felt in anticipation of making his RAW debut.

"When the Nexus came to Miami and we delivered, we had to deliver. That was pretty much what was told to us by Vince McMahon and Michael Hayes and Arn Anderson that were around. We needed to deliver because, if we didn’t, someone was going to get fired. So, a lot of pressure. It’s a moment I’ll never forget. I remember knocking out the timekeeper, I remember clotheslining John Cena, I remember wreaking havoc that entire summer." (H/T 411Mania)

Rosser went on to perform for WWE for another seven years, predominantly alongside Titus O’Neil as part of the tag team, The Prime Time Players. Currently, fans can see him wrestling in both New Japan Pro Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance.

Former WWE Manager on John Cena's potential WrestleMania 39 opponent

After recently making his in-ring return, fans are hoping that the leader of Cenation may be sticking around for a bit longer to possibly set up a match for WrestleMania 39 in early April.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter) gave his thoughts on who John Cena should face on the grandest stage of them all.

"Well, I do like the [John] Cena-Logan Paul match-up. Because that's one match-up that's a one-and-done. People kind of feel that internally. Logan Paul is doing all sorts of stuff and Cena is doing movies so if they match up, it's one and it's off the chart. I'd be interested in seeing that." (2:00-2:32) (H/T Sportskeeda)

Over the years, the 16-time World Champion has faced off against some of the very best at WrestleMania, from Triple H, Batista, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, and The Rock.

Who do you want John Cena to face at WrestleMania 39? Give us your pick in the comments section below.

