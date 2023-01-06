Wrestling veteran wants John Cena to face Roman Reigns' recent 26-year-old opponent at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

John Cena's recent return to WWE for a one-off caused a spike in SmackDown ratings, as the blue brand drew nearly 2.5 million viewers. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes that the former Franchise Player of WWE should face a recent opponent of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The superstar happens to be none other than 26-year-old Logan Paul. While Logan Paul has been facing scrutiny outside of the world of WWE for other projects, the wrestling world can't get enough of him due to his rapid improvement in just three appearances in 2022.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's SP3 on Smack Talk, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell was asked whether Cody Rhodes or Logan Paul would be a better match-up for John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Mantell said that Logan Paul would be better as it would be a one-and-done type of deal:

"Well, I do like the [John] Cena-Logan Paul match-up. Because that's one match-up that's a one-and-done. People kind of feel that internally. Logan Paul is doing all sorts of stuff and Cena is doing movies so if they match up, it's one and it's off the chart. I'd be interested in seeing that." (2:00-2:32)

You can watch the full video below:

WWE reportedly had John Cena vs Cody Rhodes penciled in during the old regime

Wrestling Refacts Hd @Wrestling_R_HD

This would have been amazing

@JohnCena @CodyRhodes "Fightful Select is told that before the WWE regime change, there were pitches for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WrestleMania."This would have been amazing "Fightful Select is told that before the WWE regime change, there were pitches for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WrestleMania."This would have been amazing 😢@JohnCena @CodyRhodes https://t.co/IbE7Tt6v8a

Fightful Select had reported that under the old Vince McMahon regime, there were talks of Cody Rhodes vs John Cena being planned at WrestleMania 39. It's no secret that McMahon became an instant fan of Rhodes upon his return, giving him a hero's welcome back.

It's not known as of this moment what the plans are for Cena or Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. While Cena was rumored to potentially be facing WWE's next big star Austin Theory, Rhodes has been cited as a potential backup plan to face Roman Reigns in case The Rock doesn't return.

Either way, WWE seems to have big plans for The American Nightmare. There still isn't any major update on John Cena's WrestleMania appearance. Who do you want to see the 16-time World Champion face at the grandest stage of them all? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes