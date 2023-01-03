Prior to Triple H taking over the WWE creative duties in July 2022, the reported plans for Cody Rhodes involved him facing John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

Cody returned to the Stamford-based promotion last year at the Showcase of Immortals. After his win over Rollins at the mega event, the American Nightmare revealed that he was back at his old hunting ground to accomplish his dream of winning the world championship.

This led many to believe that the company would book Rhodes as a challenger to Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the Vince McMahon-led creative team had planned a dream showdown between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

"Fightful Select is told that before the WWE regime change, there were pitches for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WrestleMania."

However, things have changed since Vince McMahon abruptly announced his retirement from pro wrestling. Triple H is now in charge of the company's creative department, and there are apparently different plans in motion for both Cena and Rhodes.

WWE veteran shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes is one of the names discussed to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania in case The Rock isn't available for WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare is backed by legends like Matt Hardy and Ric Flair as the one to usurp the Tribal Chief.

Eric Bischoff, a former WWE personality, also weighed in on the situation. He pointed out that Cody taking down Reigns could be a wonderful storyline:

"Well, it's a wonderful story, isn't it? I mean, second generation, I mean, who's, there are maybe a few more beloved characters in professional wrestling than Dusty Rhodes. I can't name one for me. But Dusty was so beloved and well respected. And then to have Cody following his father's footsteps and then become a WWE Champion, come on, that's a story. And I think that's why people are leaning into that speculation because it is such a good story," said Bischoff. [From 0:34 to 1:01]

Cody Rhodes is currently on the sidelines due to injury and could return to action anytime soon.

The former AEW star last competed inside the squared circle at Hell in a Cell last year, where he defeated Seth Rollins despite suffering a torn pectoral before the match. The Visionary attacked Rhodes on the following RAW, which was a kayfabe reason to give him time off for surgery.

