John Cena's return leads to huge uptick in SmackDown overnight ratings

Overnight ratings for the December 30, 2022, episode of SmackDown have been released.

This week's episode of the blue brand emanated from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The show featured some of WWE's biggest stars, including Roman Reigns, John Cena, Ronda Rousey, and even Charlotte Flair.

SpoilerTV recently reported that this week's episode of SmackDown drew an average of 2.44 million viewers. This was up from last week's number of 2.21 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored a rating of 0.50.

What happened this week on WWE SmackDown?

This week's show started with Bray Wyatt and LA Knight coming face-to-face in the ring. Knight challenged Wyatt to a match at the Royal Rumble, which the latter accepted. Uncle Howdy then came down to the ring and planted The Eater of Worlds with Sister Abigail.

Solo Sikoa and Sheamus put on a banger in a hard-hitting singles encounter. Sikoa picked up the win with the Samoan Spike. After the match, The Bloodline looked to hand out more damage to The Brawling Brutes, but Drew McIntyre made his return and foiled their plans.

In another singles encounter, Raquel Rodriquez put on a brave fight against Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, she could not secure the win. After the match, Charlotte Flair returned and goaded Rousey into an impromptu title defense. The Queen rolled up her opponent to become a record 14-time women's champion.

In another segment, Braun Strowman challenged Gunther to put the Intercontinental Championship on the line. The Ring General and the rest of Imperium mounted a three-on-one attack on Strowman. Ricochet rushed down to the middle, armed with a steel chair, and cleared the ring.

In the highly anticipated main event, Kevin Owens and John Cena teamed up against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Reigns and Zayn isolated KO for most of the match and prevented him from tagging in Cena.

However, when The Cenation Leader finally got in the match, he showed no signs of ring rust. Cena took care of Reigns with an AA, and Owens planted The Honorary Uce with a Stunner for the win.

