Former WWE official Mike Chioda recently praised CM Punk ahead of his rumored return to AEW.

Chioda, known for his extensive experience in the wrestling industry, praised the Straight Edge Superstar's dedication and work ethic, emphasizing his ability to deliver a captivating performance every time he steps into the ring.

Punk has been the subject of much speculation since his brawl at All Out 2022, with rumors swirling about his potential return to AEW for the promotion's rumored third show called Collision.

During a recent episode of Monday Mailbag With Mike Chioda, the seasoned official praised CM Punk, calling him a phenomenal performer who always gives his all.

"At the end of the day, it’s about the business. It’s about money. CM Punk will provide you with one hell of a show. Every time he goes out there, he gives it 110%. His promos are phenomenal whether it is shoot or work, and most of them are shoot. I’ve always loved CM Punk," Mike said.

Furthermore, he also acknowledged that clashes of personalities are common in the wrestling industry:

"There’s a lot of guys in this business over the decades that have attitudes. They just stand up for what they feel in the business, whether they’re making money or not… You’re gonna put 50 guys in the locker room and not all are going to get along… Personalities clash." [H/T -Wrestling Inc.]

Fans eagerly await official confirmation and the possibility of witnessing CM Punk's electrifying presence in the wrestling world once again.

Former WWE star Mojo Rawley claims CM Punk has a lot of supporters in AEW

Former WWE star Mojo Rawley recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing tension between CM Punk and the AEW locker room.

Speaking in an interview with Inside The Ropes, Rawley suggested that AEW could save the tension between Punk and other wrestlers for a main event match, where the two could settle their differences and generate a significant payday.

“If there’s like a beef that you kind of want to let go and maybe squash publicly to move on with your life. Maybe ya don’t, because you can save it for a main event paycheck and a main event spot, you know, maybe you just pump the brakes on that and let it be, you really never know how it is. I mean, obviously, the money that [CM Punk] can generate and the amount of merch he sells, you can’t really fully ignore that ever, even if everyone hated him, which I know is not the case, because he does have a lot of supporters over there."

Only time will tell if Punk and the AEW locker room can reconcile their differences and move forward together.

